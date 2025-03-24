Lack of snow has been nearly record-breaking in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — There aren't many people around who can remember the last time Salt Lake City received as little snow as it has during the current winter season.

It's been the fourth least-snowy winter on city records, which date back to the 1880s, according to the local office of the National Weather Service.

As of Monday, only 18.1 inches of snow have been recorded at Salt Lake City International Airport where the official measurements are taken. The least snow-filled season in city history occurred in 1933-34 when the area received only 14.3 inches of snow.

Least snow-filled seasons in SLC history :



1933-34: 14.3 inches 2014-15: 15.4 1888-89: 17.9 2024-24: 18.1 1890-91: 18.4

Another sign of how bad (if you enjoy the snow) a season it has been is that the highest single-day snow total in 2024-25 has been just 3.3 inches, the second lowest on record in the city.

"Mostly rain this year," the National Weather Service wrote.

Of course, the NWS reminded residents that snow is still possible through May, so totals could drastically improve by the end of the season. The mountains are also seeing a good season with the current snowpack standing at 105 percent over median peak just weeks after the situation looked a bit dire.

However, if snow totals are going to improve in Salt Lake City this season, it won't be this week as record-breaking temperatures are forecast, with highs in the upper 70s expected for the northern valleys before things cool down again over the weekend.

