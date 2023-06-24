Tornado or landspout spotted in southwest Wyoming

LITTLE AMERICA, Wyo. — On Friday afternoon, a FOX 13 News viewer spotted what appeared to be either a small tornado or a landspout.

The video (seen above) posted in the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group by Susie Young Mellor shows the funnel-shaped cloud descending from the sky and appearing to touch the ground from a distance. Mellor saw it near Little America, which is between Evanston and Rock Springs.

Because the rural location is so far from the Salt Lake radar and the Riverton, Wyoming radar, it's hard to tell if there's actual rotation on the storm.

We have not heard any reports of any injuries or damage.