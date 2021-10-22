Last calm day, stormy weather on the way

We have a warm and breezy day in store for you in the Beehive state before some big changes roll through this weekend. Temperatures climb to the upper 60s, low 70s along the Wasatch Front with a combination of clouds and sunshine. You'll peak at 80 in St. George. It's going to be a nice day!

A weak disturbance slides by to the North of us tonight. That's going to send a cold front into the state that will drop our temperatures 10-15 degrees Saturday. It's going to be a chilly day. It'll also bring light valley rain and mountain snow showers in the afternoon.

Showers and sprinkles linger Sunday, but then we see the impacts of that stronger, wetter storm. Monday turns windy, especially across Western Utah. That's where we have a High Wind Watch with gusts between 45-60 mph possible. Be careful traveling along east to west oriented routes. It's also a good idea to secure loose items outside! It turns rainy and snowy Monday afternoon into Tuesday. That's when snow levels will drop.