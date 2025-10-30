Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Last days of October are looking good!

Last days of October are looking good!- Thursday, October 30
Posted
and last updated

Halloween & the weekend are looking good!

It's going to be mostly sunny & mild today with temperatures close to average for late October. Weak inversions will keep it hazy in the northern valleys again with moderate air quality forecast for Salt Lake, Davis, & Utah counties.

Clouds will increase as weak storm brushes by tonight and then thin out early tomorrow. Otherwise, high pressure will keep it mostly sunny & warmer this weekend with temps climbing well above average. It's expected to climb into the mid to Upper 60s along the Wasatch Front on Saturday & Sunday and into the Upper 70s in Lower Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with valley haze. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere