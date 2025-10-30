Last days of October are looking good!

Halloween & the weekend are looking good!

It's going to be mostly sunny & mild today with temperatures close to average for late October. Weak inversions will keep it hazy in the northern valleys again with moderate air quality forecast for Salt Lake, Davis, & Utah counties.

Clouds will increase as weak storm brushes by tonight and then thin out early tomorrow. Otherwise, high pressure will keep it mostly sunny & warmer this weekend with temps climbing well above average. It's expected to climb into the mid to Upper 60s along the Wasatch Front on Saturday & Sunday and into the Upper 70s in Lower Washington County.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny with valley haze. Highs: Upper 50s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 50.

