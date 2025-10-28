FOX 13 and Utah Food Bank team up to ‘Scare Away Hunger’

As the government shutdown continues, thousands of Utah families could soon lose access to critical food assistance. FOX 13 is partnering with Utah Food Bank to help ensure no Utahn goes hungry.

Wednesday through Friday, Utahns are encouraged to donate money or food to help families struggling to put meals on the table during this difficult time through our "Scare Away Hunger" campaign.

Community partners Granite Credit Union and Cyprus Credit Union are joining the effort, along with the Scripps Howard Fund, by pledging to match donations up to $5,000 each, for a combined total of $15,000 in matching funds.

Every contribution makes an impact. Thanks to Utah Food Bank’s partnerships and purchasing power, just $1 can provide more than $7 in goods and services for local families.

HOW TO HELP :

Donations can be made in several ways:



Online: fox13now.com/scarehunger

Text to give: Text SCAREHUNGER (all one word) to 50155

Text (all one word) to In person: Drop off nonperishable food donations at any Granite Credit Union location through Friday

Together, we can make sure Utah families don’t go hungry during this critical time — one meal, one donation, one act of kindness at a time.