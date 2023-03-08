Late day storm expected; Another round of snow

A cold front will bring more snow to Northern & Central Utah this evening. Snow will taper off tonight. After a break tomorrow, a warmer storm will bring more rain & snow by the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain & snow showers in the afternoon. Isolated t-storms possible. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Snow likely in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Lower 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 60.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.