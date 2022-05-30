Latest storm brings snow to some of Utah's higher elevations

SALT LAKE CITY — Some parts of the Beehive State got some snow this weekend — and some of it even stuck.

While the Salt Lake Valley saw mainly rain, thunder and lightning, other areas got a dusting of snow.

Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon received some late-season powder overnight and throughout the day on Sunday.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 #SR210 travelers! Snow showers continue through evening for the upper canyons, w/ up to 2” road slush expected. Rain showers continue for lower canyons & roads expected to remain wet. A plow is working in each canyon, so please give them room to work & (1/2) pic.twitter.com/e3Km3gu5TS — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) May 29, 2022

Some members of the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group reported freshly fallen snow when they woke up Sunday morning in Manila (near Flaming Gorge).

Throughout Sunday, others in areas ranging from Bountiful to Spanish Fork saw hail, snow, or a mixture of both.

Jourdan Elyse, Greg Sheriff, Mechelle Cebrowski via Utah's Weather Authority Facebook group Snow/hail seen in Bountiful, Timpanogos area, Spanish Fork

Others from around the state have sent their photos to FOX 13 News as well.