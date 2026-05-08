Major warm-up for Mother's Day weekend!

High pressure building over the next few days will keep it sunny & much warmer this weekend!

A weak storm will brush by to our north Saturday, but only cool it down a few degrees and bring breezy NW winds. Otherwise, temps bounce back on Sunday. It looks like it'll climb into the low 80s along the Wasatch Front and into the mid 90s in Lower Washington County on Mother's Day!

The hottest weather will be Monday & Tuesday. With temps climbing about 20-25 degrees above average. Near record heat is possible.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & slightly warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Sunday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Upper 90s.

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