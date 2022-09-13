'Major' weather risk forecast for parts of Utah; expected flooding from rainfall

ST. GEORGE, Utah — While storms moving in from the west will bring relief from record-breaking heat, many parts of Utah face potential flash flooding due to heavy rainfall.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Kay are expected to affect portions of Southwest Utah the most. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are forecast to move into the area in the late morning hours Tuesday.

Zion National Park and lower Washington County will be under a high threat of flash flooding in the early afternoon. A Flash Flood Warning has already been issued for the Zion and Springfield areas until 11:15 a.m.

A Flood Watch is also currently in effect for southwest Utah, central mountains, and the Wasatch Mountains south of I-80 and the Uintas.

Other areas most likely to see flash flooding include:

Slot canyons

Normally dry washes

Areas near recent burn scars

Along with Zion National Park, flash floods are seen as probable at Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Capitol Reef national parks, as well as several other popular recreational areas.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service said burn scars at Bald Mountain/Pole Creek, Dollar Ridge, East Fork and Trail Mountain are "of particular concern."

Hikers are being told to be prepared for flooding, and drivers are warned about driving through flooded and impassable roads. Last month, a hiker at Zion National Park was killed after she got swept away in flash floods.