MARCH INTO SUMMER

For the rest of the week, the weather will feel more like June than March, with temperatures soaring to near-record levels across Utah.

A strong dome of high pressure, parked over the western U.S., will push temperatures 25 to 30 degrees above normal starting this afternoon. The warmth will peak Thursday and Friday, with several cities could setting new March records.

Salt Lake City, where the March high record is 80 degrees from 2010, has a very high chance of beating that mark by Friday, as highs are expected to be in the low 80s.

St. George is also likely to make history. The city’s March high record of 91 degrees could be exceeded Friday, with highs in the mid-90s.

The heat will begin to ease Sunday as a dry cold front moves through, but even then, daytime highs will stay 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app