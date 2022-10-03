Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.

Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos in FOX 13's Facebook group: "Utah's Weather Authority."

Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above.

WATCH: Sunday evening weather forecast by Brek Bolton

Some residents in Enoch and Cedar found nearly golf-ball-sized hail on the ground:

Saber Cape; Lizzi Roberts

Andrea Malstrom; Laurie Imlay Bolander

One resident even had the rear windshield of their car shattered by the hail:

KH Palmer

Southern Utah wasn't alone, however — residents of Duchesne County also experienced significant hail.

These photos show the road between the towns of Duchesne and Myton:

Tori Martinez

Tori Martinez

And in the video below, JD Taylor said he was relaxing in a hot tub when the pellets started hitting him in the head: