Massive hail falls on southern & eastern Utah

IRON COUNTY, Utah — Residents in some parts of southwestern and central-eastern Utah were pelted with massive hailstones Sunday afternoon.
Many of them, especially residents of Cedar City and Enoch, posted photos and videos in FOX 13's Facebook group: "Utah's Weather Authority."
Some clips of the hail falling can be seen in the video above.
Some residents in Enoch and Cedar found nearly golf-ball-sized hail on the ground:
One resident even had the rear windshield of their car shattered by the hail:
Southern Utah wasn't alone, however — residents of Duchesne County also experienced significant hail.
These photos show the road between the towns of Duchesne and Myton:
And in the video below, JD Taylor said he was relaxing in a hot tub when the pellets started hitting him in the head: