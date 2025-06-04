Massive landspout in Loa, flooding and hail caught on video in Utah

ESCALANTE, Utah — A weather system moving through central and southern Utah on Wednesday brought flooding and hail to certain areas, along with what appeared to be a massive landspout that was caught on video in Loa.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

FOX 13 News viewer Casey Seber shared a video just after 3 p.m. of what's believed to be a landspout moving directly over a structure in Loa.

Seber said he and others were flying drones when things began getting "super gusty."

"We shut down for a minute, and the next thing we knew, that dust devil kicked up and lasted over 5 minutes and probably carried over a mile," Seber wrote.

FOX 13 News meteorologist Dina Freedman said landspouts are technically a type of weak tornado but are more similar to dust devils. The National Weather Service added that it may have been a "gustnado," which is a whirlwind that forms as an eddy in thunderstorm outflow.

Meanwhile, video taken by FOX 13 News viewer Sam Miller in southern Utah showed hail and light flooding on city streets in the Escalante area on Wednesday afternoon.

Video below shows hail and light flooding in Escalante on Wednesday:

Flooding, hail in Escalante as front moves through

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of Garfield County that will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m. The warning is affecting the Upper Harris Wash, with other flooding possible across Cedar Wash Road and Hole in the Rock Road.