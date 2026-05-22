Memorial Day Weekend Warm-Up!

Stormy weather is winding down, but we're not out of the woods yet. Isolated showers & t-storms will pop up over the Central & Southern Mountains along what's left of yesterday's cold front. Since they'll be high-based storms, little in the way of rain is expected but gusty winds will be possible.

A few more isolated t-storms could pop up over the mountains this weekend. But otherwise the big story will be a big warm-up! It's going to be mostly sunny with temps climbing well above average, peaking in the mid to upper 80s along the Wasatch Front and in the low 90s in St. George.

So, Memorial Day will look and feel like summer before cooler, windy weather settles in by the middle of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then mostly sunny by late afternoon. Highs: Low 70s.

Saturday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny & very warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy Highs: Near 90.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Memorial Day: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

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