Mild and Mostly Sunny to Start the Week

It's another gorgeous start to your Sunday as high pressure is keeping things calm, dry, and mild across Utah today. Expect mostly sunny skies, light winds, and temperatures running about 8–14 degrees above normal for early November.

A weak system passing through late tonight into Monday won’t do much other than bring some high clouds our way. After that, we stay warm and quiet through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, breezy southwest winds will pick up as our next weather maker approaches. The strongest gusts are expected across western Utah ahead of a clipper storm for the northern half of the state.

That next front slides through northern Utah late Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a quick shot of cooler air and a few light showers. Rain totals look minimal, and snow levels will stay fairly high, above 7,000 feet.

Another weak system may brush northern Utah late Friday into Saturday, keeping things a bit unsettled to end the week, but once again, nothing too significant!

