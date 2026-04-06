Mild Monday; Isolated storms in the south

A warm start to the week! Temps climb higher than yesterday. Isolated showers & t-storms possible across Central & Southern Utah today. Active weather pattern across most of the state by mid-week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 70s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 80.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 50.

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