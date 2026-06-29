Mild Monday; Warming Back Up This Week

If you wanted a break from the summer heat, you've got it! Cool air moved in behind a strong cold front yesterday, and as a result temps will be running about 10-25 degrees below average across Utah today!

After early morning showers in the north, it's going to dry out and become sunny. Gusty winds will keep fire danger high this afternoon in SE Utah and along the Colorado border.

Temps will gradually climb back near normal by the end of the week. Winds will also increase and likely lead to critical fire danger by Thursday & Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Becoming sunny after early morning showers. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

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