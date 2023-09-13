Mild temps; More thunderstorms likely

Active weather is expected with more showers & t-storms today & tomorrow. Storms could pop up in the north, but are most likely across Central & Southern UT. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.