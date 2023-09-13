Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Mild temps; More thunderstorms likely

Posted at 5:42 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 07:59:51-04

Active weather is expected with more showers & t-storms today & tomorrow. Storms could pop up in the north, but are most likely across Central & Southern UT. Warmer & dry this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Mid 60s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere