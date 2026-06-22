Hot, sunny, & smoky!

The first week of summer will be a hot one! Temps will climb as much as 10 degrees above average and will hover in the mid to upper 90s along the Wasatch Front through at least Thursday. When it's that hot, heat related illness becomes a concern. Stay hydrated and take frequent breaks!

Moisture will move in from the south during the middle of the week. As a result, mainly dry, high-based t-storms will be possible over Central & Southern UT. Some rain could reach the ground, but gusty winds will be more likely. Any dry lightning could spark more fires.

Increasing winds could bring critical fire weather by late in the week. The winds are ahead of a cold front that will bring relief from the hot weather over the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Near 102.

Monday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70.

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