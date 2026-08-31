Heavy rain, threat of flash flooding in central, southern Utah

After a sunny start across most of Utah, another round of showers and thunderstorms will become likely by Monday afternoon and evening.

Strong winds, hail and heavy rain are possible, and the threat of flash flooding will be highest over central and southern Utah where the heaviest rain is expected.

After drying out midweek, a deep surge of moisture brings more storms by Labor Day Weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 80s.

Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with decreasing showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a few showers possible in the morning, then cloudy with showers & t-storms likely in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Monday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers & t-storms decreasing overnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

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