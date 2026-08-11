Monsoon Fuels More Storms This Week

Monsoonal moisture will stick around through the weekend, bringing a chance of daily showers & t-storms in the afternoons & early evenings. Showers will be most widespread Thu & Fri along with much cooler temps!

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. 10 percent chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 70s.

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