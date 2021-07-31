Watch
More flash flooding seen in southern Utah, expected for wildfire burn scars

Jennifer Ova
Water covers a street in Enoch after flash flooding
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 19:19:18-04

The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for some areas in southern Utah, as well as burn scars throughout the state.

One warning is in place through 6:30 p.m. for part of Iron County, including the town of Enoch and I-15.

Warnings were also issued for burn scar areas from previous wildfires.

The Dollar Ridge burn scar, in Duchesne County just south of U.S. Highway 40, is under a warning until 7:15 p.m. Officials said debris was flowing into the Pinnacles area and near the Promised Land Resort, and it is expected to continue downstream to the Strawberry River and Starvation Reservoir.

The Bald Mountain burn scar in Utah County is also under a flash flood warning through 7 p.m.

