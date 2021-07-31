More flash flooding seen in southern Utah, expected for wildfire burn scars

The National Weather Service has issued Flash Flood Warnings for some areas in southern Utah, as well as burn scars throughout the state.

One warning is in place through 6:30 p.m. for part of Iron County, including the town of Enoch and I-15.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Enoch UT until 6:30 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/GhaqHQKz6k — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 31, 2021

Warnings were also issued for burn scar areas from previous wildfires.

The Dollar Ridge burn scar, in Duchesne County just south of U.S. Highway 40, is under a warning until 7:15 p.m. Officials said debris was flowing into the Pinnacles area and near the Promised Land Resort, and it is expected to continue downstream to the Strawberry River and Starvation Reservoir.

Flash Flood Warning including Duchesne County, UT until 7:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/HvLdw61ipq — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 31, 2021

The Bald Mountain burn scar in Utah County is also under a flash flood warning through 7 p.m.