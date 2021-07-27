Thunderstorms, flooding possible along Wasatch Front

SALT LAKE CITY — The monsoonal moisture that caused devastating floods across southern Utah Monday is moving north, and could bring the potential for flash flooding around the Wasatch Front Tuesday.

Northern Utah should brace for a 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms that may bring heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Especially concerning to the area is rain sparking flash flooding, especially around burn scars.

FOX 13

While the moisture that fueled Monday's storms is headed north, numerous areas in the south, including Arches National Park, Capitol Reef National Park and the San Rafael Swell, are under "expected" status for flooding.

Bryce Canyon National Park, Zion National Park and Natural Bridges National Monument are listed as "probable" for floods.

Cedar City was deluged with 2.15 inches of rain Monday, sending water into homes and submerging cars sitting in parking lots. A State of Emergency was declared as crews helped house those displaced by the floods.