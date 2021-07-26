Flooding in Cedar City as Flash Flood Warnings issued across southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Streets throughout Cedar City flooded Monday after rain continues to roll through parts of southern Utah. The National Weather Service estimates almost two inches of rain has fallen in the city, causing basement flooding and road closures.

A Flash Flood Warning for the city remains in effect until 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for Springdale and parts of Zion National Park until 4:15 p.m. Monday. A separate warning includes parts of Iron County through 6 p.m., while another for Garfield County is set to expire at 6:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Springdale UT until 4:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/RwD2CpLbaX — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 26, 2021

Another warning for Escalante expires at 4:45 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Escalante UT until 4:45 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/AVGWJm4rZ2 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 26, 2021

Flash Flood Warning including Iron County, UT, Washington County, UT until 6:00 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/gcRToEvYAU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 26, 2021

In Washington County, 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail was reported near Apply Valley.

The warning came hours after a flash flood watch was issued Monday across seven counties, most of Zion National Park, especially near the Brian Head Burn Scar, and parts of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Draining along the Interstate 15 corridor in Iron County could be affected, so drivers should use caution.

Watches and warnings have been issued nearly every day for a week in the southern part of the state, as heavy rains have caused massive flooding in areas around Utah.

Flash flooding caused by heavy rain caused water to flow onto roadways in south Utah.

Water was flowing onto many roadways in Cedar City, including on Interstate 15 near mile marker 59.