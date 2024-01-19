More rain & snow this weekend

One more day before an active weather pattern sets up! Mild & dry today, but the first in a series of storms will bring valley rain & mountain snow Saturday & Sunday. Wet weather continues off and on into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.



Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon, with rain most likely in the evening. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.