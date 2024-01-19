Watch Now
More rain & snow this weekend

Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 08:15:13-05

One more day before an active weather pattern sets up! Mild & dry today, but the first in a series of storms will bring valley rain & mountain snow Saturday & Sunday. Wet weather continues off and on into next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Low 40s.

Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon, with rain most likely in the evening.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
Sunday:  Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain showers.  Highs:  Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
Friday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 40.
Saturday:  Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers.  Highs:  Mid 50s.
Sunday:  Rain likely.  Highs: Near 50.

    




    
    
    
