Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More records possible today!

Posted
and last updated

Record high temperatures are possible today! Southwesterly flow will keep it warm & dry through Saturday. A weak storm will brush by & bring slightly cooler temps this weekend & early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid to Upper 80s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 60.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 90s.
Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 60s.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere