More records possible today!

Record high temperatures are possible today! Southwesterly flow will keep it warm & dry through Saturday. A weak storm will brush by & bring slightly cooler temps this weekend & early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid to Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 60s.

