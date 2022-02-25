Watch
More slick roads in Utah on Friday morning

UDOT
Posted at 6:48 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 09:35:47-05

Roads were slick from overnight snow on Friday morning, capping off a work week of slippery conditions every day.

Traction laws were in effect in the Cottonwood Canyons and UDOT had reported over a dozen crashes or slide-offs by 6 a.m.

This story will be updated periodically.

7:34 a.m.

Roads in the canyons are improving but there are still slick areas.

Drivers were advised to take it slow and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.

