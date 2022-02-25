More slick roads in Utah on Friday morning

Roads were slick from overnight snow on Friday morning, capping off a work week of slippery conditions every day.

Traction laws were in effect in the Cottonwood Canyons and UDOT had reported over a dozen crashes or slide-offs by 6 a.m.

FULL FORECAST: Lake effect snow possible; Warming up this weekend

This story will be updated periodically.

7:34 a.m.

Roads in the canyons are improving but there are still slick areas.

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR190 travelers - roads conditions are also improving in BCC, w/ mostly wet roads in the uphill lane throughout canyon & some remaining snow packed areas in downhill lane & upper canyon expected to melt w/ more traffic & as temps warm up. Drive alert & w/ caution! pic.twitter.com/Bh5anTxKCj — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 25, 2022

#RoadUpdate 👋 #SR210 early AM travelers! From the mouth on up, expect snowy roads w/ showers picking up above White Pine. Crews are out w/ salt & brine but temps are cold so snow sticking. Be cautious this AM, make sure traction devices are on & 4WD engaged before heading up.🚨 pic.twitter.com/IKRW6kDssh — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) February 25, 2022

Drivers were advised to take it slow and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.