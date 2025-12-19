More valley rain & mountain snow this weekend.

You might be tempted to check the calendar because it feels more like spring than winter!

A warm weather system will bring more valley rain & high elevation mountain snow to Northern Utah & SW Wyoming this afternoon into Saturday. Snow will begin in the mountains this afternoon, but rain along the Wasatch Front is most likely after sunset.

Winds across SW Wyoming will be SW at about 25-35 mph today. Snow is expected to be above 7,000 feet. By late Saturday, 2-6 inches of snow are likely in the mountains, 6-9 inches are possible in the Cottonwoods, and up to 6-12 inches in the Western Uintas.

After a quick break, more valley rain & high elevation mountain snow is expected Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Cloudy with rain most likely by late afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain decreasing in the morning. Highs: Near 50.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 60s.

