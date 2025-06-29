Mostly clear skies heading into holiday week

It's another gorgeous start to your Sunday across the state with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Today will be a repeat of the weather we saw on Saturday as high pressure remains in control of the forecast.

This means that temperatures will be in the 90s for the valleys and triple-digits down south, drink plenty of water if you're going to be outdoors this afternoon!

Limited moisture moving through the northern half of the state could generate an isolated mountain thunderstorm, gusty outflow winds will likely be the biggest threat. The ridge will amplify early in the week as it begins to shift east, allowing for a strong southwest flow to set up over the region.

Temperatures will jump to the upper 90s for the Wasatch Front and up to 108 in southern Utah by Tuesday. Winds will be breezy each afternoon with mostly sunny skies through Tuesday.

By midweek, monsoonal moisture will seep north into the state by late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms statewide. Any storms could potentially bring heavy rain and gusty outflow winds.

Storms over southern Utah will likely increase the risk of flash flooding, something to keep in mind if you have outdoor plans in the south heading into 4th of July weekend. The best chance for storms will be on Wednesday and Thursday for now.

SALT LAKE CITY

Sunday: Hazy and Mostly Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Sunday Night: Partly Cloudy & slightly cooler. Lows: Upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Highs: Mid-Upper 90s.

Tuesday: Hot & Mostly Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Sunday: Smoke and Sun. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

Monday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 106.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app