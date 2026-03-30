Near record temps ahead of an incoming storm!

We've got one more warm day before cool, wet weather settles in! Breezy SW winds will help temps climb well above average again today, although they'll likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

There's a slight chance a few showers could pop up this afternoon & evening, but valley rain & high elevation mountain snow will become widespread tomorrow.

After a quick break mid-week, a stronger storm could bring light snow to valleys by Friday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Upper 50s.

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