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Near record temps ahead of an incoming storm!

Near record temps ahead of an incoming storm!- Monday, March 30
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We've got one more warm day before cool, wet weather settles in! Breezy SW winds will help temps climb well above average again today, although they'll likely be a few degrees cooler than yesterday.

There's a slight chance a few showers could pop up this afternoon & evening, but valley rain & high elevation mountain snow will become widespread tomorrow.

After a quick break mid-week, a stronger storm could bring light snow to valleys by Friday!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 80s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Upper 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

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