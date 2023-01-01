New Year's Day storm brings warnings, advisories across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Much of Utah is under Winter Storm Warnings or Advisories as a new system brought heavy snow and rain to the state on New Year's Day.

FULL LIST - Check the warnings and advisories in effect for your neighborhood

Along with the storm warnings and advisories, SR-201 in Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed to travelers Sunday morning due to avalanche mitigation. As of 8 a.m., there was no timetable for the road to be reopened, meaning skiers would not be able to head to resorts.

The Town of Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon is under interlodge conditions until further notice.

TRACK THE STORM: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Because of heavy rains in the southern portion of the state, a Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Zion National Park until 2:15 p.m. Park officials say they have received reports of flooding in multiple streams on Sunday morning. The warning also includes Springdale and Rockville.

The new storm, which brought a cold front through the state, is expected to bring even larger snow totals as the day continues. Nearly 2 inches of snow had been measured at the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service by early Sunday.

Watch LIVE road conditions from across Utah below

Up to 30 inches of snow is possible in the northern Utah mountains, with 36 inches forecast for the Cottonwoods. The central and southern mountains could receive anywhere from 15-25 inches of snowfall

Additional snowfall forecast through Monday :

CEDAR CITY: 4-6"

HEBER CITY: 6-8"

LOGAN 3-4"

OGDEN 3-4"

PRICE: 4-6"

PROVO: 6-8"

SALT LAKE CITY: 4-6"

The snow is expected to continue through Monday afternoon, with southern Utah possibly seeing snow into Tuesday.

In addition to SR-201 being closed, a Little Cottonwood Canyon backcountry closure is in effect through Monday at 8 a.m.