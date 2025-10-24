Nice start to weekend before wet, rainy Sunday

Those looking to enjoy the weekend better do so early in northern Utah as rain is forecast to move into the state by Sunday.

Much like it was Thursday, warm temperatures (for the season) will bathe the state, with highs in the low 60s for most of northern Utah, and 70s for the south.

A cold front will arrive in the north on Sunday morning, bringing rain to the valleys and temperatures in the 50s. The front will move through ahead of what looks like a sunny week.

