No Holiday From The Heat; T-storms Possible

Pioneer Day will be a hot one!

Temperatures will climb near 100 along the Wasatch Front today and hover close to that into early next week. With overnight temps only dropping into the 70s, there won't be much relief. As a result, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued for Saturday through Monday along the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley. Very hot weather is expected all across the area.

Scattered showers & t-storms are possible this afternoon. The biggest threat will be over the Central & Southern Mtns. The main impact of the storms will be gusty outflow winds and the chance of heavy rain. Flash flooding will remain a concern.

SALT LAKE CITY:

Pioneer Day: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 101.

10 pm Fireworks: Partly cloudy with isolated t-storms possible. Temps Near 90.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE:

Pioneer Day: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of PM showers & t-storms. Highs: Near 107.

10 pm Fireworks: Partly cloudy. Temps in the Mid 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 80s.

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