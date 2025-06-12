NO RELIEF FROM THE HEAT

Hot, dry, and breezy weather will continue for Father’s Day weekend.

Although yesterday’s surface low did bring some light rain to Northern Utah, it didn’t do much to help with the heat! Strong ridging stationed over the four corners region will continue to build into the weekend, which will send temperatures ten to fifteen degrees above average. Highs across Northern and Central Utah will remain in the low 90s well into next week. Southern Utah will hang on to daytime temperatures in the low 100s.

With the hot and dry conditions come increased fire weather concerns. South-westerly winds will increase the risk of wildfires, especially across Southern and Eastern Utah.

Outdoor enthusiasts taking advantage of the sunny weather should plan to dress appropriately, drink plenty of water, and limit sun exposure.

