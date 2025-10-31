No tricks from Mother Nature...just treats!

Nothing scary about the weather today!

With weak inversions in place, valley haze will continue and become more pronounced in some areas. Moderate air quality is expected across most northern valleys. Otherwise, it'll become mostly sunny after morning clouds with temps climbing slightly higher than yesterday. That will set us up for mild weather for trick-or-treating tonight with temps along the Wasatch Front in the 50s between 6 pm and 9 pm.

With high pressure building over the west, it's going to stay sunny and get even warmer this weekend. Great news for any outdoor plans you have this weekend!

It looks like it'll stay mild and dry several days with the next chance of showers likely not until late next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Trick-or-treating: Mostly clear & mild with temps in the 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Trick-or-treating: Clear with temps starting out in the mid 70s early in the evening, then dropping into the mid 60s by 9 pm.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

Sunday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Near 80.

