Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Utility box giving back attitude Cris Bogus

Clearing up over the Cottonwoods Janeen Murdock

Millcreek Tracy Wagner

Layton Vanessa Adams

3 inches on the Payson bench Mike Nelson

8+ inches on the south end of Tooele! Don Cavender

8 inches if snow here at South Magna Bench David Lawrence

Starting my day in Herriman with a shovel in my hand this morning Paul Te Prieto

Good morning Salt Lake Chad Kjar

Logan Ian South

Good morning from Roy Michelle Locke

West Syracuse Ryan Lavine

Can’t even see my neighborhood street!!! Drea Garcia

West Valley, Utah Jeremy N Brooke Hayes

Definitely more snow than earlier this week. North Salt Lake. Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo

12” candy canes almost covered up. Logan, UT Mario Kunz

5" in West Jordan Mark Hutter

Prev 1 / Ad Next