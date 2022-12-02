Watch Now
Northern Utah digs out of overnight storm snow

Photos from around Utah following the overnight storm.

Utility box Utility box giving back attitudePhoto by: Cris Bogus Clearing up over the Cottonwoods Clearing up over the CottonwoodsPhoto by: Janeen Murdock Millcreek MillcreekPhoto by: Tracy Wagner Layton measurement LaytonPhoto by: Vanessa Adams 3 inches on the Payson bench 3 inches on the Payson benchPhoto by: Mike Nelson 8+ inches on the south end of Tooele! 8+ inches on the south end of Tooele!Photo by: Don Cavender 8 inches if snow here at South Magna Bench 8 inches if snow here at South Magna BenchPhoto by: David Lawrence Starting my day in Herriman with a shovel in my hand this morning Starting my day in Herriman with a shovel in my hand this morningPhoto by: Paul Te Prieto Good morning Salt Lake Good morning Salt LakePhoto by: Chad Kjar Logan LoganPhoto by: Ian South Good morning from Roy Good morning from RoyPhoto by: Michelle Locke West Syracuse West SyracusePhoto by: Ryan Lavine Can’t even see my neighborhood street!!! Can’t even see my neighborhood street!!!Photo by: Drea Garcia West Valley, Utah. West Valley, UtahPhoto by: Jeremy N Brooke Hayes Definitely more snow than earlier this week. North Salt Lake. Definitely more snow than earlier this week. North Salt Lake.Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo 12” candy canes almost covered up. Logan, UT 12” candy canes almost covered up. Logan, UTPhoto by: Mario Kunz 5" in West Jordan 5" in West JordanPhoto by: Mark Hutter

