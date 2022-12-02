Northern Utah digs out of overnight storm snow
Photos from around Utah following the overnight storm.
Utility box giving back attitudePhoto by: Cris Bogus Clearing up over the CottonwoodsPhoto by: Janeen Murdock MillcreekPhoto by: Tracy Wagner LaytonPhoto by: Vanessa Adams 3 inches on the Payson benchPhoto by: Mike Nelson 8+ inches on the south end of Tooele!Photo by: Don Cavender 8 inches if snow here at South Magna BenchPhoto by: David Lawrence Starting my day in Herriman with a shovel in my hand this morningPhoto by: Paul Te Prieto Good morning Salt LakePhoto by: Chad Kjar LoganPhoto by: Ian South Good morning from RoyPhoto by: Michelle Locke West SyracusePhoto by: Ryan Lavine Can’t even see my neighborhood street!!!Photo by: Drea Garcia West Valley, UtahPhoto by: Jeremy N Brooke Hayes Definitely more snow than earlier this week. North Salt Lake.Photo by: Jacqueline Marie Cocilovo 12” candy canes almost covered up. Logan, UTPhoto by: Mario Kunz 5" in West JordanPhoto by: Mark Hutter