Not As Hot, But Still Smoky!

A "breather" before triple digit temps return!

Temperatures were several degrees cooler this morning and hopefully gave some of you a chance to cool the house off without having to pay for the AC! It's going to be a very warm day, but temps across the north will be a little below average again today. It'll likely even be slightly cooler across the south. Enjoy it while you can, a steady warming trend is expected to bring another round of hot weather by the weekend.

Patchy smoke from out of state wildfires will linger across the north through at least the middle of the week. Smoke will linger longer and be most widespread across Central Utah due to the Wildmouth 2 Fire.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 108.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

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