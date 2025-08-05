Not as hot up north; Fire danger continues

Good news: slightly cooler in the north today! Hot, dry & windy across Central & Southern UT with high fire danger through the end of the week. Another cold front brings some relief this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke moving back in late tonight. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 104.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 70s.

