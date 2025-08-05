Not as hot up north; Fire danger continues

Good news: slightly cooler in the north today! Hot, dry & windy across Central & Southern UT with high fire danger through the end of the week. Another cold front brings some relief this weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke moving back in late tonight. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 104.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 70s.
