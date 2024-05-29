Not as warm today; Thunderstorms possible

A cold front crossing the north will bring cooler temps along with a chance showers & thunderstorms today. It'll be dry & windy across the south. Another big warm-up is expected this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds and small hail. Highs: Upper 70s.

Wednesday Night: Showers & t-storms end by late evening. Becoming mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Near 50.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.



Wednesday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.