Not even fall and heavy snow falling in Utah

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The calendar says September and Mother Nature is still calling it summer, but that hasn't stopped Old Man Winter from making an early appearance in Utah.

With a cold front moving in, snow has begun to fall in areas around northern Utah.

Live video from the Powder Mountain Resort camera looks like the beginning of an early Winter Wonderland. A similar scene was found at Snowbasin Resort.

Snow on Sept. 21

While Jack Frost won't necessarily be nipping at your nose, temperatures will dip Friday with highs only in the mid-60s along the Wasatch Front, with colder temps in the mountains.