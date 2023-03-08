Not just record snow, it's been historically cold in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — As the incredible snowfall across Utah this winter grabs the headlines, there's another aspect of the weather that has reached near historic proportions around the state.

It's been cold. Really, really cold!

The local National Weather Service office shared numbers Wednesday that show exactly how cold it's been. During the period between November and February, Salt Lake City had the fifth lowest number of days above 50 degrees in the city's history dating back to the 1800s.

Currently, 2023 has been brutal for those wanting to get outside in a pair of shorts and t-shirt as only two days have surpassed the 50 degree mark, and a big zero in February.

But it's not just Salt Lake City bundling up.

Logan has experienced just four days above 50 degrees, tying for fourth fewest. Even in southern Utah it's been abnormally chilly with the third fewest days (18) above the mark in Cedar City.

If the bar is raised to 60 degrees on the thermometer, it's been 121 days since Salt Lake City felt downright balmy compared to current temperatures.

However, there is good news on the horizon.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 70% chance that Salt Lake City will hit the 50+ degree mark on Friday, and a 90% chance by next Tuesday. And those with sunny dispositions who want to be truly optimistic can focus on the 20% chance given to temperatures even reaching 60 degrees next week.