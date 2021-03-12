Officials advise caution during southern Utah snowfall

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — Snow in southern Utah created some beautiful scenes at Bryce Canyon National Park Friday.

However, park officials advised visitors to "practice extreme caution" and drive slow during the storm that is expected to bring snow to the area through Saturday afternoon.

Bryce Canyon's main amphitheater viewpoints remain open, but the scenic drive past the turn-off for Bryce Point is closed.

Ankle deep snow on trails should be expected, as well as icy conditions underneath.

A Winter Storm Advisory was issued until 9 a.m. Saturday by the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service. Bryce Canyon, and areas such as Cedar City, are forecast to receive up to 6 inches of snow before the storm passes.

Traffic conditions in southern Utah may be hazardous, with slush and snow possible on Interstate 15 between late Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Parts of northeastern Utah will be under a Winter Storm Watch from 5 a.m. Saturday through Sunday at 5 p.m.

