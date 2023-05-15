Ogden Canyon experiences flooding as river level rises

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Ogden River is continuing to spill beyond its banks.

On Sunday, State Route 39 in Ogden Canyon was seen partially covered in water — almost fully covered in some areas near Monte Cristo.

Video footage (seen above) posted in the "Utah's Weather Authority" Facebook group by FOX 13 News viewer Michael Gilchrist shows the flooded road, along with smaller roads and other areas submerged by the floodwaters.

Part of SR-39 was even washed away this past week due to the extreme spring snowmelt runoff.

The National Weather Service has issued official flood warnings, advisories and watches in several areas across the state of Utah. A full list of these alerts and the additional details can be found HERE.