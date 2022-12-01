Overnight storm expected to set up messy Friday morning commute

SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in northern Utah are being warned about an overnight storm that is expected to impact the Friday morning commute.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the mountains along the Wasatch Front, Cache Valley, Wasatch Back, Uinta County, and the Interstate 15 corridor in central and southern Utah. The warning is scheduled to be in place through Friday morning.

Although the storm is expected to start at around 11 p.m., the National Weather Service forecasts the heaviest snow to occur between 2-5 a.m. The snow will taper off during the morning hours.

Total forecasted snow totals :

Northern Valleys: 2-5 inches

Benches/Wasatch Back: 4-8 inches

Park City: Up to 12 inches

Northern Mountains: 12-18 inches

Central/Southern Mountains: 6-12 inches

Because of the overnight storm, the Utah Department of Transportation is expecting up to four inches of snow accumulating on most valley roads, with 6-10 inches for mountain routes.

UDOT is asking drivers to delay their Friday morning commutes, if possible, giving their crews time to clear out roads.

Drivers heading into mountain routes should be prepared for traction restrictions.

The Utah Avalanche Center has also issued an immediate Avalanche Warning through Saturday at 6 a.m. The upcoming storm is expected to bring new snow that will create dangerous conditions in the Bear River, Wasatch, and Uinta mountain ranges.

"The Utah Avalanche Center recommends that anyone traveling in the backcountry avoids being on any slope steeper than 30 degrees. Also avoid being under any slope steeper than 30 degrees in places where avalanches can run. Stay away from small steep slopes above terrain traps or other terrain features like creeks where avalanche debris can pile up especially deeply."

