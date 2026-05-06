Overnight storms make way for a sunny day!

After a stormy start, big improvement expected today!

Scattered showers that moved across the north overnight will taper off by early afternoon. It's going to be sunny, but a little cool in the wake of this morning's cold front.

High pressure building over Utah will bring a warming and drying trend beginning tomorrow and lasting through early next week. It's going to be a sunny, warm weekend with temps running as high as 20 degrees above normal by early next week. Near record heat is possible!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & cool. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app