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'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Red Flag announced for southwest Utah

'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Red Flag announced for southwest Utah
FOX 13 News
'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Red Flag announced for southwest Utah
Posted

BEAVER, Utah — The National Weather Service issued Utah's first "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag Warning for much of southwest Utah as winds are expected to pick up Friday.

"Extremely critical" fire weather conditions are expected across much of use, northwestern Arizona, and far southeastern Nevada on Friday. This is the first "particularly dangerous situation" Red Flag Warning issued for Utah.

Those involve wind gusts to 50 miles per hour and relative humidity values as low as 8 percent.

'Prepare now for rapid fire growth' Extreme fire weather conditions expected for southwest Utah

Isolated dry thunderstorms are also expected across the Colorado West Slope this Friday.

Utahns in the affected areas are asked to:

  • Know your evacuation route
  • Have your emergency kit ready
  • Follow the instructions from emergency officials
  • Stay tuned to local media

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

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