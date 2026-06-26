'Particularly Dangerous Situation' Red Flag announced for southwest Utah

BEAVER, Utah — The National Weather Service issued Utah's first "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Red Flag Warning for much of southwest Utah as winds are expected to pick up Friday.

"Extremely critical" fire weather conditions are expected across much of use, northwestern Arizona, and far southeastern Nevada on Friday. This is the first "particularly dangerous situation" Red Flag Warning issued for Utah.

Those involve wind gusts to 50 miles per hour and relative humidity values as low as 8 percent.

FOX 13 News

Isolated dry thunderstorms are also expected across the Colorado West Slope this Friday.

Utahns in the affected areas are asked to:



Know your evacuation route

Have your emergency kit ready

Follow the instructions from emergency officials

Stay tuned to local media

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