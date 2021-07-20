Parts of Capitol Reef National Park under flash flood warning

WAYNE COUNTY, Utah — A flash flood warning was issued Tuesday for parts of Capitol Reef National Park and other locations in Wayne County.

The warning remains in effect until 3:15 p.m. for the Fremont River, Carcass Creek, Rock Creek and Grand Wash. Fruita is also under the flash flood warning as up to one inch of rain had already fallen as of 12:11 p.m.

Park officials have closed the Scenic Drive in the park beyond the fee station until further notice. The closed off section begins two miles from the visitor center.

The National Weather Service expects a busy day of thunderstorm development and flash flooding across Utah, with areas of concern being "along the spine of Utah into southwest Utah combined with gusty wind concerns in northwest Utah."