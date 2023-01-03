SALT LAKE CITY — Those wondering if the seemingly nonstop snow and rain across Utah is having any effect on the state's drought status, the answer is an emphatic yes.

In fact, things are going so well, parts of Utah may be completely removed from drought status, according to the latest seasonal drought outlook from the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center.

Only small portions of the state could be removed from drought status, but they include areas near larger population centers like St. George and Cedar City, as well as Moab.

The new drought monitor is scheduled to be released Thursday. The latest monitor map released on Dec. 27 showed just over 31% of the state in Extreme Drought, down from 70% a year earlier.

While an extremely large majority of the state will remain under drought conditions, the outlook has vastly improved from where it was just months ago. The good news shows Utah is headed in the right direction thanks to conservation efforts and weather patterns, with higher levels of precipitation forecast for the remainder of January.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the Timpanogos Divide station in Provo Canyon has received 84% of the seasonal median, which is the water it sees in a normal winter.