Photos/videos: Rain causes flooding on Cedar City streets, in residences

CEDAR CITY, Utah — As Flash Flood Warnings were issued for areas across southern Utah, especially slot canyons and washes, Cedar City was hit by heavy rain and flooding in residential areas.

The National Weather Service tweeted this video of the heavy rain and strong winds Monday afternoon:

Heavy rain in Cedar City from one of our COOP observers where 2.14" of rain was recorded in just over an hour. #utwx pic.twitter.com/KW3Lv6p0uU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) July 26, 2021

Jesse Harris captured some of the muddy water flowing down his street:

Cedar City flooding (Video: Jesse Harris)

Utah Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area showed roads covered in water, requiring drivers to use limited lanes or slowly drive through the flooded areas at the direction of police.

Cedar City UDOT camera 1

Cedar City UDOT camera 2

The rain has even caused flooding on the basement and ground-floor levels of some houses and apartment buildings, seen in the video and photos below.

Cedar City flooding (Video: Jordan Porcaro)

Significant flooding was also seen outside Southern Utah University.