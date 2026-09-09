Picture Perfect Wednesday!

It's going to be a warm Wednesday!

It will stay sunny with temperatures gradually climbing through Saturday. There's an increasing chance of showers & t-storms by Friday & Saturday.

Gusty winds are possible ahead of a strong cold front Saturday, with much cooler temperatures behind the front on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Mid 80s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

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