Quick-moving evening storm brings more snow to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — An fast-moving storm will bring even more snow to northern Utah during Wednesday evening and the overnight hours.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued through early Thursday morning for the Wasatch Mountains, Wasatch Back, Western Uinta Mountains and Uinta County, Wyoming. Hazardous driving conditions are to be expected even after the advisory is lifted at 5 a.m.

The National Weather Service forecasts an area of heavy snow will affect several Utah counties, including Salt Lake, south central Weber, eastern Davis, southwestern Morgan and east central Tooele until 6:30 p.m.

Because of the advisory, State Road 210 will be closed at 10 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. Uphill traffic will be closed at Gate B, while downhill traffic will be shut off at Snowbird Entry 1/Gate C.

Interlodge closures will be in effect for the Town of Alta in Little Cottonwood Canyon.

While the Salt Lake Valley may see only small accumulation of overnight snowfall, drivers are urged to use caution during the Thursday morning commute as ice and black ice could be found on roads and highways because of below-freezing temperatures.

